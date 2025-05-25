Nervydrásající závěr Premier League. Bitva o Ligu mistrů už má své rozuzlení

Podrobnosti připravujeme
Anglická fotbalová liga - 38. kolo:
Bournemouth - Leicester 2:0 (74. a 88. Semenyo), Fulham - Manchester City 0:2 (21. Gündogan, 72. Haaland z pen.), Ipswich - West Ham 1:3 (52. Broadhead - 43. Ward-Prowse, 55. Bowen, 87. Kudus), Liverpool - Crystal Palace 1:1 (85. Salah - 9. Sarr), Manchester United - Aston Villa 2:0 (76. Diallo, 87. Eriksen z pen.), Newcastle - Everton 0:1 (65. Alcaraz), Nottingham - Chelsea 0:1 (50. Colwill), Southampton - Arsenal 1:2 (56. Stewart - 43. Tierney, 90. Ödegaard), Tottenham - Brighton 1:4 (17. Solanke z pen. - 51. a 64. Hinshelwood, 87. O'Riley z pen., 90.+3 Gómez), Wolverhampton - Brentford 1:1 (75. Munetsi - 20. Mbeumo).
Konečná tabulka:
|1.
|Liverpool
|38
|25
|9
|4
|86:41
|84
|2.
|Arsenal
|38
|20
|14
|4
|69:34
|74
|3.
|Manchester City
|38
|21
|8
|9
|72:44
|71
|4.
|Chelsea
|38
|20
|9
|9
|64:43
|69
|5.
|Newcastle
|38
|20
|6
|12
|68:47
|66
|6.
|Aston Villa
|38
|19
|9
|10
|58:51
|66
|7.
|Nottingham
|38
|19
|8
|11
|58:46
|65
|8.
|Brighton
|38
|16
|13
|9
|66:59
|61
|9.
|Bournemouth
|38
|15
|11
|12
|58:46
|56
|10.
|Brentford
|38
|16
|8
|14
|66:57
|56
|11.
|Fulham
|38
|15
|9
|14
|54:54
|54
|12.
|Crystal Palace
|38
|13
|14
|11
|51:51
|53
|13.
|Everton
|38
|11
|15
|12
|42:44
|48
|14.
|West Ham
|38
|11
|10
|17
|46:62
|43
|15.
|Manchester United
|38
|11
|9
|18
|44:54
|42
|16.
|Wolverhampton
|38
|12
|6
|20
|54:69
|42
|17.
|Tottenham
|38
|11
|5
|22
|64:65
|38
|18.
|Leicester
|38
|6
|7
|25
|33:80
|25
|19.
|Ipswich
|38
|4
|10
|24
|36:82
|22
|20.
|Southampton
|38
|2
|6
|30
|26:86
|12