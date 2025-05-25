Fotbal

Nervydrásající závěr Premier League. Bitva o Ligu mistrů už má své rozuzlení

ČTK Sport ČTK, Sport
před 22 minutami
V posledním kole anglické fotbalové ligy si účast v Lize mistrů zajistily Manchester City, Chelsea a Newcastle. Aston Villu čeká Evropská liga.
Erling Haaland a Pep Guardiola z Manchesteru City.
Erling Haaland a Pep Guardiola z Manchesteru City. | Foto: Reuters

Podrobnosti připravujeme

Anglická fotbalová liga - 38. kolo:

Bournemouth - Leicester 2:0 (74. a 88. Semenyo), Fulham - Manchester City 0:2 (21. Gündogan, 72. Haaland z pen.), Ipswich - West Ham 1:3 (52. Broadhead - 43. Ward-Prowse, 55. Bowen, 87. Kudus), Liverpool - Crystal Palace 1:1 (85. Salah - 9. Sarr), Manchester United - Aston Villa 2:0 (76. Diallo, 87. Eriksen z pen.), Newcastle - Everton 0:1 (65. Alcaraz), Nottingham - Chelsea 0:1 (50. Colwill), Southampton - Arsenal 1:2 (56. Stewart - 43. Tierney, 90. Ödegaard), Tottenham - Brighton 1:4 (17. Solanke z pen. - 51. a 64. Hinshelwood, 87. O'Riley z pen., 90.+3 Gómez), Wolverhampton - Brentford 1:1 (75. Munetsi - 20. Mbeumo).

Konečná tabulka:

1. Liverpool 38 25 9 4 86:41 84
2. Arsenal 38 20 14 4 69:34 74
3. Manchester City 38 21 8 9 72:44 71
4. Chelsea 38 20 9 9 64:43 69
5. Newcastle 38 20 6 12 68:47 66
6. Aston Villa 38 19 9 10 58:51 66
7. Nottingham 38 19 8 11 58:46 65
8. Brighton 38 16 13 9 66:59 61
9. Bournemouth 38 15 11 12 58:46 56
10. Brentford 38 16 8 14 66:57 56
11. Fulham 38 15 9 14 54:54 54
12. Crystal Palace 38 13 14 11 51:51 53
13. Everton 38 11 15 12 42:44 48
14. West Ham 38 11 10 17 46:62 43
15. Manchester United 38 11 9 18 44:54 42
16. Wolverhampton 38 12 6 20 54:69 42
17. Tottenham 38 11 5 22 64:65 38
18. Leicester 38 6 7 25 33:80 25
19. Ipswich 38 4 10 24 36:82 22
20. Southampton 38 2 6 30 26:86 12
 
Mohlo by vás zajímat

Hradec Králové vyhrál střední skupinu ligy. Duklu vyzve v baráži Vyškov

Hradec Králové vyhrál střední skupinu ligy. Duklu vyzve v baráži Vyškov

Plzeň už zná obrysy své cesty do Ligy mistrů. Silní soupeři hrozí i Baníku

Plzeň už zná obrysy své cesty do Ligy mistrů. Silní soupeři hrozí i Baníku

Novým trenérem fotbalistů Realu Madrid je po odchodu z Leverkusenu Alonso

Novým trenérem fotbalistů Realu Madrid je po odchodu z Leverkusenu Alonso

Naše výsledky byly heroické, říká Koubek. Plzeň podle něj ztrácí svůj "computer"

Naše výsledky byly heroické, říká Koubek. Plzeň podle něj ztrácí svůj "computer"
Fotbal sport Obsah Premier League

Právě se děje

před 14 minutami
Rusové dali Polákům ránu pod pás. Z hrobů katyňských obětí zmizely polské kříže
Zahraničí

Rusové dali Polákům ránu pod pás. Z hrobů katyňských obětí zmizely polské kříže

V ruském městě Mědnoje v Tverské oblasti nechaly úřady odstranit vojenské kříže z polských válečných hrobů.
před 22 minutami
Nervydrásající závěr Premier League. Bitva o Ligu mistrů už má své rozuzlení
Fotbal

Nervydrásající závěr Premier League. Bitva o Ligu mistrů už má své rozuzlení

V posledním kole anglické fotbalové ligy si účast v Lize mistrů zajistily Manchester City, Chelsea a Newcastle. Aston Villu čeká Evropská liga.
Aktualizováno před 33 minutami
Rusko a Ukrajina si vyměnily po 303 vojácích, poslední z výměny dohodnuté v Turecku
Zahraničí

ŽIVĚ
Rusko a Ukrajina si vyměnily po 303 vojácích, poslední z výměny dohodnuté v Turecku

Dění na Ukrajině sledujeme v online přenosu.
Aktualizováno před 35 minutami
Hradec Králové vyhrál střední skupinu ligy. Duklu vyzve v baráži Vyškov
Fotbal

Hradec Králové vyhrál střední skupinu ligy. Duklu vyzve v baráži Vyškov

Fotbalisté Hradce Králové ovládli prvoligovou nadstavbovou skupinu o umístění.
Aktualizováno před 1 hodinou
"Mohl jsem si do formule vzít polštář a kafe." Monacký experiment totálně selhal
Formule 1

"Mohl jsem si do formule vzít polštář a kafe." Monacký experiment totálně selhal

Lando Norris v McLarenu vyhrál Velkou cenu Monaka formule 1 "okořeněnou" dvěma povinnými zastávkami v boxech.
před 1 hodinou
Aktuálně Pro Byznys

Na nové byty jsou peníze, ale není je kam investovat. Chybí hlavně infrastruktura

Na nové byty jsou peníze, ale není je kam investovat. Chybí hlavně infrastruktura
46:53
před 1 hodinou
Dánové schytali další debakl. Švédsko bez námahy ukořistilo světový bronz
Hokej

Dánové schytali další debakl. Švédsko bez námahy ukořistilo světový bronz

Švédští hokejisté obhájili na mistrovství světa bronz. V utkání o 3. místo porazili Dánsko 6:2. Po dvou gólech vítězů dali Backlund a Johansson.
Další zprávy