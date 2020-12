Nice vyhodilo trenéra Vieiru. I kvůli dvěma prohrám se Slavií

🇫🇷 OGC Nice's last five matches in all competitions:



❌ 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

❌ 1-3 Dijon

❌ 1-3 Slavia Prague

❌ 1-2 Monaco

❌ 2-3 Slavia Prague



🥴 Only on two occasions in the last 20 years have they lost more games in a row



🙁 Patrick Vieira has officially been sacked pic.twitter.com/pS8AvrnS2V