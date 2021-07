Nizozemská pomsta? I fanoušci v cizině se divili, proč Čechy pískají sudí z Holandska

- #EURO2020's hottest and most distant destination in Baku, Azerbaijan

- 2000 miles from Copenhagen or Prague

- 4hrs away with no direct flight

- 68,000 capacity with only 1,500 Danes & 300 Czechs in attendance



But football is for the fans according to UEFA... 🙄#CZEDEN pic.twitter.com/MjsY7ZXeF8