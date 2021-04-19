Chcete hrát Superligu? Tak nesmíte na Euro ani MS, prohlásil šéf UEFA

"Zdůrazňuji, že jsme všichni společně proti tomuto nesmyslnému a hanebnému projektu, který je motivován hlavně chamtivostí," prohlásil v pondělí Čeferin. "Fotbalisté, kteří budou hrát tuhle uzavřenou soutěž nebudou smět nastoupit na mistrovství světa a Euru," dodal šéf federace evropských fotbalových asociací.
Připravujeme podrobnosti.
UEFA’s Alexander Ceferin confirms: “The players that will play in the Super League will be banned from playing in the World Cup and Euros. Ceferin. They will not be allowed play for their national teams”. 🚫🇪🇺 #SuperLeague— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021