Chcete hrát Superligu? Tak nesmíte na Euro ani MS, prohlásil šéf UEFA

Jeli jsme hasit trávu. Nedošlo nám, co hrozilo, vzpomíná hasič na zásah ve Vrběticích
19. 4.  Rostislav
před 59 minutami
Fotbalisté, kteří budou nastupovat v dnes představené superlize, se nebudou moc zúčastnit vrcholných reprezentačních akcí jako jsou mistrovství Evropy a mistrovství světa. Na pondělní tiskové konferenci to prohlásil šéf UEFA Aleksander Čeferin.
Prezident UEFA Aleksander Čeferin
Prezident UEFA Aleksander Čeferin | Foto: Reuters

"Zdůrazňuji, že jsme všichni společně proti tomuto nesmyslnému a hanebnému projektu, který je motivován hlavně chamtivostí," prohlásil v pondělí Čeferin.  "Fotbalisté, kteří budou hrát tuhle uzavřenou soutěž nebudou smět nastoupit na mistrovství světa a Euru," dodal šéf federace evropských fotbalových asociací. 

Připravujeme podrobnosti.

 
Fotbal sport Superliga Aleksander Čeferin UEFA MS ve fotbale Euro 2020

