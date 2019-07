Děkuji vám, byl to sen. Ngadeu se na sociálních sítích rozloučil se Slavií

View this post on Instagram

In June 2016, i achieved one of my biggest dream which was to play in a big European club and that dream came true through with my signature in this Magnificent Club. Beyond the 112 games I played wearing this Jersey,I scored 9 goals , we won the league 2 times,and we also won the championship 2 times... I spent alot of unforgettable moments in this club that has helped me tremendously and gave me a lot of Pleasure. I spent 3 years of happiness and felt like in a family. Like all sportsmen, I have experienced extraordinary moments but also some less joyful moments that will undoubtedly be of paramount importance for the rest of my career. You know In life nothing last forever and any good thing always have a beginning and an end, no matter how hard is it a new exciting challenge is waiting for me and I will take it with the feeling of having always given the best of myself every time I wore the jersey of this fantastic club. I want to thanks all my teammates who have always been there for me, my managers,and especially my coaches who helped me to improve a lot in my game style. A special THANK YOU to all the Supporters and Fans of SK Slavia Praha who are among the most passionate in Europe and have always carried me in their hearts and have always supported me. I want you to Know that I gave 100% for this jersey and I didn't lie to you. With a lot of emotions, I wish you happiness and success. Big thanks Your Mìšo @slaviapraha @slaviafans1892 #sks #edenarena #prague 🔴⚪️